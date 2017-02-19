Take T&T Tourism Out Front

Why is Tobago , an island of real beauty and potential to attract visitors, failing to earn a significant share of a growing world and Caribbean tourism industry? What is it that is preventing an island that is said to register above average in the indices by which a tourism destination is judged, has so consistently fallen away in attracting visitors to share in the beauty and culture of the island? The figures tell the story: in 2005 there were 88,000 foreign arrivals in Tobago, the figure has declined consistently over the 11-year period to a mere 19,000 foreign visitors to Tobago in 2016.

