Roland Fasel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Aman in Zug, Switzerland

Roland Fasel, former general manager of the Dorchester and regional director, UK, of the Dorchester Collection, has been appointed chief operating officer of global, luxury hotel group Aman. In his new role, based in Zug, Switzerland, Fasel will oversee the operation and future growth of the company, which currently operates 31 hotels and resorts, primarily in Asia.

Chicago, IL

