Roland Fasel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Aman in Zug, Switzerland
Roland Fasel, former general manager of the Dorchester and regional director, UK, of the Dorchester Collection, has been appointed chief operating officer of global, luxury hotel group Aman. In his new role, based in Zug, Switzerland, Fasel will oversee the operation and future growth of the company, which currently operates 31 hotels and resorts, primarily in Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Joe
|1
|Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11)
|Jul '13
|Barry Williams
|5
|Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12)
|Jun '13
|antbasic
|4
|Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13)
|Apr '13
|Don from Canada
|4
|Do you know God's name? (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Pauline
|1
|muslim (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|hgfd
|1
|The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10)
|Jan '13
|mrogmann
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC