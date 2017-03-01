Confirmed cases of dengue fever in Turks and Caicos
The ministry of health, agriculture and human services in the Turks and Caicos Islands has advised that, during the period of February 17 - 20, 15 students and one teacher at the HJ Robinson High School in Grand Turk have reported symptoms consistent with dengue fever. Six of the students have tested positive for dengue, while additional results are still pending.
