Commentary: The messy truth, deep inside the 'red' tainted cockpit

By D. Markie Spring Of all the pilots throughout, you are the worst! You can't maneuver the cockpit, or you navigate the skies so poorly that you have lost your geographic coordinates. With your limited knowledge of the primary flight display you can barely stabilize the aircraft, and each time you have to revert to the auto pilot; yet you refuse to impetrate the expertise of the co-pilot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.