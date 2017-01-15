Commentary: The education mix-up

Commentary: The education mix-up

By Oliver Mills When we speak of education, we have in mind a number of developmental activities linked to institutions and society designed to expose clients to greater knowledge, skills, and understanding to enable them to be better human beings, contribute to society's culture and well-being, and provide the strategies necessary to process our experiences, and make sense of our environment and the world. Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus.

