Commentary: The education mix-up
By Oliver Mills When we speak of education, we have in mind a number of developmental activities linked to institutions and society designed to expose clients to greater knowledge, skills, and understanding to enable them to be better human beings, contribute to society's culture and well-being, and provide the strategies necessary to process our experiences, and make sense of our environment and the world. Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Joe
|1
|Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11)
|Jul '13
|Barry Williams
|5
|Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12)
|Jun '13
|antbasic
|4
|Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13)
|Apr '13
|Don from Canada
|4
|Do you know God's name? (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Pauline
|1
|muslim (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|hgfd
|1
|The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10)
|Jan '13
|mrogmann
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC