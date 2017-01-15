Commentary: Fostering meaning and tra...

Commentary: Fostering meaning and transforming our lives

By Oliver Mills In Psychology Today , Andy Tix states in a blog titled " Finding the meaning of life today ", that each of the roles we play provides opportunities for regular meaning making, and there are many ways to add meaning and significance in our daily lives if we look further, and that each of us has the potential to bring the best of ourselves to a world in need, and together our light can shine brighter. Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus.

Chicago, IL

