Pop Evil Announces U.S. Headlining Tour Dates

Tuesday Jan 10

The Rock 'N' Roll Now Tour: Right Now will wind though the United States in January and February. The trek begins Jan. 10 at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Ky., and wraps Feb. 26 at Dreammakers Theater in Sault Sainte Marie, Mich.

Chicago, IL

