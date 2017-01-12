Letter: Cut Floyd Seymour some slack ...

Letter: Cut Floyd Seymour some slack and 'get over it'

Dear Sir: In response to the statement made regarding the appointment of Floyd Seymour as chief executive officer of the Turks and Caicos Islands National Health Insurance Plan , I say it is time to "get over it". As a people we like to find fault for no reason at all.

Chicago, IL

