Jamaican teacher denies TCI child abuse allegations

A Jamaican teacher who is allegedly being sought for deportation from the Turks and Caicos Islands has refuted claims of child abuse made by her employer as unsubstantiated and untrue. The Turks and Caicos Sun reported that the teacher, Suzette Codling, was working with a private pre-school in Providenciales for one year, but her work permit was not renewed following serious complaints that she allegedly verbally and physically abused young children at the institution.

