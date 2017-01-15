Commentary: Trump's political ideas: A cursory view

By Oliver Mills Whenever a political figure enters the political arena and attracts significant support, along with the attention of the popular press, immediately those with an interest in politics try to examine and analyse the basis of his or her ideas, why they seem to captivate such a large portion of the electorate, and speculate whether the ideas are for a season, or have some longevity to them. And further, whether these ideas will form the core of a new political philosophy.

