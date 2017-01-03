Commentary: Bribery! Who rewards, who...

Commentary: Bribery! Who rewards, who refuses and what are the payoffs?

By D. Markie Spring Not only is bribery an electoral offence, it is a sin! Remember when Christ, for 40 days and 40 nights was fasting and led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil? In modern political thought, the actions of the devil amount to bribery. Much attention must be paid to the way Christ responded to him.

Chicago, IL

