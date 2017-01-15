5 Haitian migrants found floating in water off Turks and Caicos
At least five undocumented migrants are dead in the Turks and Caicos Islands after police found bodies floating in the water early Tuesday morning. Clarke said police received a call at 6:34 a.m. about people seen "running into the bushes on the northwest point of Providenciales."
