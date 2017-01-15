15 Haitians dead as search goes on in...

15 Haitians dead as search goes on in Turks & Caicos waters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Authorities in the Turks & Caicos Islands say they have recovered three more bodies for a total of 15 in an ongoing search for a group of Haitian migrants aboard a boat that capsized this week. Police spokesman Keith Clarke said in a Friday update that authorities have accounted for only 16 of 69 people aboard the boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC