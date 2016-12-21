Trucker gets first vacation in years

Trucker gets first vacation in years

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Jamaica Observer

ANDREW Lee, a 37-year-old self-employed haulage contractor from Portmore, St Catherine, will go on a vacation for the first time in a number of years, thanks to Digicel's 'Get Gifted' Christmas promotion. "I have not been on a vacation in years," Lee exclaimed.

Chicago, IL

