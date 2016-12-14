Raveneye Added to SHIPROCKED 2017 Line-Up

The 8th annual Shiprocked Cruise just got a little bigger! Announced today, UK's RAVENEYE have been asked to join the 'family freak-show and musical marvels' cruise! Onboard Carnival's Victory, the fun will start on January 16 - 20, 2017 from Miami's harbor taking rock revealers on a musical journey to Grand Turk in the Turks & Caicos Islands. Since forming in 2014, the band has toured globally, supporting bands such as The Darkness, Slash, Deep Purple, Halestorm and Blues Pills.

