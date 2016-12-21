Letter: Forty years later, where are ...

Letter: Forty years later, where are we now, Turks and Caicos?

Thursday Dec 8

Dear Sir: This 2016 election is the most consequential ever in the history of the Turks and Caicos Islands . It begs the question whether TCI people will vote with sense rather than with emotion, family, friend and temporary money, knowing that money cannot last.

