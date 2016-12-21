interCaribbean introduces new nonstop...

interCaribbean introduces new nonstop flight to Montego Bay from Turks and Caicos

Thursday Dec 8

Turks and Caicos Islands -based interCaribbean Airways has announced a new nonstop weekly service from Providenciales to Montego Bay, Jamaica. These new flights will commence operating on December 18, 2016, every Sunday and return every Monday.

Chicago, IL

