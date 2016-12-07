Diver encounters nurse shark with rare 'patchy' coloration
A diver off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands captured video of an extremely rare creature -- a nurse shark with a dotted color scheme. Nate Madden posted a video to YouTube showing the black and white nurse shark he encountered off Grand Turk island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Joe
|1
|Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11)
|Jul '13
|Barry Williams
|5
|Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12)
|Jun '13
|antbasic
|4
|Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13)
|Apr '13
|Don from Canada
|4
|Do you know God's name? (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Pauline
|1
|muslim (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|hgfd
|1
|The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10)
|Jan '13
|mrogmann
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC