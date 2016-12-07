Diver encounters nurse shark with rar...

Diver encounters nurse shark with rare 'patchy' coloration

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: UPI

A diver off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands captured video of an extremely rare creature -- a nurse shark with a dotted color scheme. Nate Madden posted a video to YouTube showing the black and white nurse shark he encountered off Grand Turk island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC