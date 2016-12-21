Commentary: Has Caribbean politics ever been about the people?
By Oliver Mills Is democracy in the Caribbean a myth? Are elections a smoke-screen blurring the mythical underpinnings of democracy? Have Caribbean people really ever had a say in governance, apart from voting at every election, then things return to business as usual without their input or impact? Is voting itself a genuine people's exercise, or is it inauthentic , since voters are manipulated by multiple forces to make choices, which undermine their will, but expresses that of the powerful? So are the people not a factor in democracy? Do they only matter as conduits to democracy, which is actually for the elite? Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds an M.Ed degree.
