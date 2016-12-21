Commentary: Has Caribbean politics ev...

Commentary: Has Caribbean politics ever been about the people?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Oliver Mills Is democracy in the Caribbean a myth? Are elections a smoke-screen blurring the mythical underpinnings of democracy? Have Caribbean people really ever had a say in governance, apart from voting at every election, then things return to business as usual without their input or impact? Is voting itself a genuine people's exercise, or is it inauthentic , since voters are manipulated by multiple forces to make choices, which undermine their will, but expresses that of the powerful? So are the people not a factor in democracy? Do they only matter as conduits to democracy, which is actually for the elite? Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds an M.Ed degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,411

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC