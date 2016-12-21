Commentary: The Turks and Caicos national health insurance scandal

By John Skippings As a part of the preamble to the 800-page contract between Interhealth Canada Construction & Services Limited and the now defunct Johnston International Limited: John Skippings is a former Director of Tourism and Chief Marketing Officer for the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board 1999-2003; and Tourism Marketing Consultant with the Montserrat Tourist Board 2004 - 2006. And has had a career in banking in The Bahamas and the US; he holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Southeastern University in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.