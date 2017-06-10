Turkmenistan plans to invest in texti...

Turkmenistan plans to invest in textile production in Moldova

Turkmenistan plans to invest in textile production in Moldova's Autonomous Unit of Gagauzia, the website of Autonomous region said in a message. This issue was discussed within the meeting of Governor of Autonomous Unit of Gagauzia Irina Vlach with Turkmen Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov within the meeting in Ashgabat.

