17:22 President of Turkmenistan offers condolences to president of Tatarstan over deadly bus crash

President of Turkmenistan offers condolences to president of Tatarstan over deadly bus crash

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent deep condolences to President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov over the deadly passenger bus crash near the city of Zarinsk. "On behalf of the people and the Government of the country and personally, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed the words of sympathy and support in this hard moment to the families, relatives and friends of deceased and wishes of speedy recovery to the injured," the statement read.

Chicago, IL

