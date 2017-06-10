09:15 Berdimuhamedov, Ghani talk to press following their talks in Ashgabat
Following their bilateral talks in Ashgabat on July 3, Presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani gave a joint press conference, reports state news agency. It was mentioned that situation of the region was the main subject of the negotiations.
