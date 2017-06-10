09:03 Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign railway, energy, scientific cooperation deals

09:03 Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign ...

Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign railway, energy, scientific cooperation deals

Turkmen Afghan high-level talks held in Ashgabat on July 3 as part of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani's official visit to Turkmenistan inked a number of bilateral documents, official media report. A Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in carpet industry, Agreement on International Road Transport, and Agreement on International Railroad Checkpoint on Turkmen Afghan border were signed on the intergovernmental levels.

