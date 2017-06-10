Xi urges more pragmatic cooperation with Turkmenistan under Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that China and Turkmenistan shall work together to promote their pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. China and Turkmenistan are good friends and partners, Xi said, adding that the two nations boast ever increasing mutual trust, pragmatic cooperation and close coordination in international issues.
