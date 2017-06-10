Xi urges more pragmatic cooperation w...

Xi urges more pragmatic cooperation with Turkmenistan under Belt and Road Initiative

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that China and Turkmenistan shall work together to promote their pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. China and Turkmenistan are good friends and partners, Xi said, adding that the two nations boast ever increasing mutual trust, pragmatic cooperation and close coordination in international issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC