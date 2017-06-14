Uzbekistan ups gas condensate supply from Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan will increase the supply of gas condensate from Turkmenistan to load the Bukhara oil refinery, Turkmenneft state concern reported citing Uzbekneftegaz National Holding Company. A number of documents on cooperation in the economic and energy spheres, including an agreement between Uzbekneftegaz and Turkmennebit were signed during the visit of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan in March,.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC