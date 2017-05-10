Uzbekistan ratifies strategic partnership deal with Turkmenistan

The law on ratification of strategic partnership agreement between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan has come into force in Uzbekistan, the country's media reported. The law was adopted in March this year by the Legislative Chamber of the Uzbek Parliament and was approved by the parliament's Senate on May 27. The law signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was published by the country's media June 2. The agreement on strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was signed by the presidents of the two countries during a state visit of the Uzbek president to Ashgabat.

