UN's Guterres highlights Turkmenistan's role in helping refugees

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his gratitude to Turkmenistan for helping refugees and stateless persons, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported June 13. During the talks with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, Guterres recalled that he had cooperated with the Turkmen side as UN high commissioner for refugees.

