Turkmenistan, UN plan to sign set of documents

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The program of the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Turkmenistan has been agreed upon, the Turkmen government said in a message. "Following the upcoming high-level talks, it is planned to sign a set of documents aimed at further boosting mutually beneficial partnership between the UN and Turkmenistan," said the message.

