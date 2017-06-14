Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to mull econ...

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to mull economic co-op

Thursday Read more: Trend

A delegation of Turkmen companies will visit Tajikistan on June 12 to establish economic cooperation, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said June 8. The delegation includes the representatives of Turkmenistan Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Turkmenistan, the country's Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and tourism enterprises. According to the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the visit is aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in the economic and trade sectors, attracting investments and finding partners.

