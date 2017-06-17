Turkmenistan sets up state service for combating economic crimes
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on creation of a state service for combating economic crimes, said the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service. The document was signed in order to improve the activities in identifying and preventing crimes related to corruption as well as their investigation.
