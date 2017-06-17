Turkmenistan: President Calls Time on...

Turkmenistan: President Calls Time on Welfare Benefits

The president of Turkmenistan has in a long-awaited move ordered an end to all state welfare benefits except to the most needy. Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said at a meeting with finance sector official on June 6 that the "system of benefits has at the current time become utterly ineffectual."

