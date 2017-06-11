Turkmenistan keen to continue energy security co-op with UN
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan intends to continue cooperation with the United Nations on energy security issues, said the country's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. He made the remarks during negotiations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary State News Service reported June 13. "Our country will continue active cooperation with the UN on this issue, and in this regard, we rely on you, the distinguished Secretary General, on your support in these issues," Berdimuhamedov told Guterres.
