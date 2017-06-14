Turkmenistan joins ICAO Public Key Di...

Turkmenistan joins ICAO Public Key Directory

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Trend

Representatives of Turkmenistan's State Migration Service took part in a meeting on presenting electronic certificates of the International Civil Aviation Organization's Public Key Directory . This event was held under the presidential decree, dated December 26, 2016, "On Accession of Turkmenistan to the Public Key Directory of the International Civil Aviation Organization", according to a message of the Turkmen State Migration Service.

