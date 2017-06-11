Turkmenistan intensifies national oil...

Turkmenistan intensifies national oil and gas company's activity

3 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The measures are being taken to intensify the activity of the Turkmen National Oil and Gas Company and redistribute equity participation of its founders, Altyn Asyr TV channel reported June 17. Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev presented the report on the implementation of the "Program for the Development of the Turkmen Oil and Gas Industry until 2030" at the governmental meeting. The president pointed to the need to increase the export potential of the industry, the volume of production of high-quality oil and gas chemical products.

