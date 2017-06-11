Turkmenistan, Germany ink MoU in financial sector

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A memorandum of understanding was signed in Berlin between the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and German Savings Banks Foundation for International Cooperation , the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service said June 17. The document aims at deepening cooperation in the strengthening of the financial system and vocational training. The SBFIC is also a partner in holding the World Savings Day.

