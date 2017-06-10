Turkmenistan buys Boeing 737-800

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The range of non-stop flight of Boeing-737-800, which reaches 5,660 kilometers, allows using them for passenger flights to Almaty, Ankara, Istanbul, Delhi, Dubai, Kazan, Minsk, Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of the Eurasian continent, says the report. According to the report, the number of such aircraft will rise, which will allow opening the new planned air traffic from Ashgabat to Milan , Jeddah , Ho Chi Minh City , Tehran , Tbilisi , Tashkent .

