"Turkmenistan acting as transcontinental economic bridge"

Wednesday Jun 21

Turkmenistan is acting as a transcontinental economic bridge of interaction among the European, Asia-Pacific and South-Asian economic systems, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said. He made the remarks at a meeting of the Turkmen State Security Council, the country's State News Agency reported.

Chicago, IL

