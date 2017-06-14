Turkmen Ruler Orders End to Energy Su...

Turkmen Ruler Orders End to Energy Subsidies

Citizens will no longer receive the free electricity, gas, and water they have taken for granted for a quarter-century. Turkmenistan's leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered drastic cuts in the country's generous utility subsidies in a further sign of its deteriorating economy.

Chicago, IL

