Turkmen Parliament adopts law on environmental safety

The Turkmen Parliament has approved and adopted the draft law "On Environmental Safety", the Turkmen government said in a message. The new law regulates relations in the field of environmental safety during implementation of economic and other activities by legal entities and individuals and is aimed at ensuring vital interests of a person and society, as well as protecting the environment, the message said.

