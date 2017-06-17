Turkmen Parliament adopts law on envi...

Turkmen Parliament adopts law on environmental safety

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkmen Parliament has approved and adopted the draft law "On Environmental Safety", the Turkmen government said in a message. The new law regulates relations in the field of environmental safety during implementation of economic and other activities by legal entities and individuals and is aimed at ensuring vital interests of a person and society, as well as protecting the environment, the message said.

