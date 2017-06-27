Turkmen authorities confirm plans for launch of new mobile voice provider

Turkmenistan's Ministry of Communication of Turkmenistan is preparing for the launch of a new mobile service provider, according to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan. The new provider plans to offer services under the 'Ay Nazar' banner over infrastructure owned by mobile network operator TM-Cell , which is a subsidiary of state-owned fixed line incumbent Turkmentelecom.

