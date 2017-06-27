Turkmen authorities confirm plans for launch of new mobile voice provider
Turkmenistan's Ministry of Communication of Turkmenistan is preparing for the launch of a new mobile service provider, according to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan. The new provider plans to offer services under the 'Ay Nazar' banner over infrastructure owned by mobile network operator TM-Cell , which is a subsidiary of state-owned fixed line incumbent Turkmentelecom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC