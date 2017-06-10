The Central Asianist Podcast with Nate Schenkkan: Turkmenistan's Growing Economic Crisis

Episode 21 In this episode, Nate Schenkkan speaks with Farruh Yusupov, the director of RFE/RL's Turkmen service Azatlyk, about the burgeoning economic crisis in Turkmenistan and whether the government will be able to find a way out. With both Russia and Iran having ended the purchase of Turkmen gas, and oil and gas prices declining yet again, dollars are scarce, wages are going unpaid, and subsidies for utilities have been cut.

