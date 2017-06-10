Tatarstan to supply industrial produc...

Tatarstan to supply industrial products to Turkmenistan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rustam Minnikhanov discussed new opportunities for diversification of cooperation within the meeting in Ashgabat June 29, the press-service of Tatarstan's president said in a message. Within the negotiations special attention was paid to supplies of the products of Tatarstan's industrial enterprises to Turkmenistan and the expansion of supplies of Turkmen products to Tatarstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC