Tatarstan to supply industrial products to Turkmenistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rustam Minnikhanov discussed new opportunities for diversification of cooperation within the meeting in Ashgabat June 29, the press-service of Tatarstan's president said in a message. Within the negotiations special attention was paid to supplies of the products of Tatarstan's industrial enterprises to Turkmenistan and the expansion of supplies of Turkmen products to Tatarstan.

