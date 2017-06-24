Russia intercepts 14 foreign planes n...

Russia intercepts 14 foreign planes near borders in past week

Russian jets have intercepted 14 foreign planes near its borders in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report published on Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday. According to the report, a total of 23 reconnaissance flights were carried out near the Russian borders last week by aircraft of seven countries.

