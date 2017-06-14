OSCE assists Turkmenistan in implemen...

OSCE assists Turkmenistan in implementation of migration programs

Representatives of government institutions and public organizations discussed topical issues of migration and the role of the OSCE in migration governance at an OSCE-organized roundtable discussion that took place in Ashgabat. The Center in Ashgabat, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Office of the Co-ordinator of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities , organized this event to contribute to the implementation of national migration-related initiatives of Turkmenistan in line with relevant OSCE's commitments.

