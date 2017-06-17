New Body To Fight Economic Crimes, Re...

New Body To Fight Economic Crimes, Reshuffles Reported In Turkmenistan

State media in Turkmenistan report that a new government body to fight economic crimes has been established in the tightly controlled Central Asian country. The reports on June 2 said that that President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov signed a decree establishing the State Service for Fighting Economic Crimes.

