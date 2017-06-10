Minsk, Ashgabat studying co-op prospects in textile industry

Ashgabat hosted a discussion on development of cooperation in the field of mutual supplies of products of enterprises of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Textile Industry to Belarus and products of the Bellegprom concern to Turkmenistan, the Belarusian embassy in Ashgabat said in a message. A delegation of Bellegprom's enterprises arrived in the Turkmen capital, which included managers and specialists of OJSC Baranovichi Cotton Production Association and OJSC Kamvol.

