Minsk, Ashgabat studying co-op prospe...

Minsk, Ashgabat studying co-op prospects in textile industry

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Trend

Ashgabat hosted a discussion on development of cooperation in the field of mutual supplies of products of enterprises of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Textile Industry to Belarus and products of the Bellegprom concern to Turkmenistan, the Belarusian embassy in Ashgabat said in a message. A delegation of Bellegprom's enterprises arrived in the Turkmen capital, which included managers and specialists of OJSC Baranovichi Cotton Production Association and OJSC Kamvol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC