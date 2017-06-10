Minsk, Ashgabat studying co-op prospects in textile industry
Ashgabat hosted a discussion on development of cooperation in the field of mutual supplies of products of enterprises of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Textile Industry to Belarus and products of the Bellegprom concern to Turkmenistan, the Belarusian embassy in Ashgabat said in a message. A delegation of Bellegprom's enterprises arrived in the Turkmen capital, which included managers and specialists of OJSC Baranovichi Cotton Production Association and OJSC Kamvol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC