Majlis Podcast: More Signs Of Turkmenistan's Economic Meltdown
Turkmenistan has the fourth-largest reserves of natural gas and once, decades ago, the leadership of the country was predicting it would become a second Kuwait. Instead, the country has reached the point where the government is compensating for shortfalls in revenue by putting the burden on the people of Turkmenistan.
