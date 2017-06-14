Macroeconomic situation stable in Turkmenistan, says president

He made the remarks at a meeting with heads of institutions of the financial, economic and banking sectors, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported. According to forecasts of the International Monetary Fund , as Berdimuhamedov noted, in 2017, the global economy is expected to grow by only 3.5 percent, the world financial markets will remain unstable, and the growth rate in the economically developed countries will somewhat weaken.

