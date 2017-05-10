Littoral states considers Caspian Sea...

Littoral states considers Caspian Sea's legal status in Ashgabat

Friday Jun 2

Ashgabat hosts the 49th meeting of the Working Group for development of the Convention on the Caspian Sea's legal status at the level of deputy foreign ministers, the Turkmen government reported. At the meeting, the heads of the delegations of the Caspian states presented their countries' positions on certain provisions of the Convention.

Chicago, IL

